Radhika Madan to have a working Christmas; Flies off to Jaipur to shoot her next with Homi Adajania

Radhika Madan, who was last seen in Shiddat, will be having a working festival. Yes, you are reading it right. Off lately, she has been hustling through schedules for her upcoming projects. The actress is in Jaipur shooting for her next with Homi Adajania and Maddock Films. This will mark her third collaboration with Maddock after the success of Angrezi Medium and Shiddat. The actress flew off to Jaipur today for a one-day schedule post in which she would resume the shoot of her upcoming film Kuttey from 26th December.

A source close to the development shares, "Radhika has had a very busy year with multiple projects. She delivered a path-breaking performance as Didi in Netflix's short film Spotlight under the anthology Ray, which even won her multiple awards for her impactful performance. After that she impressed the audience with her chirpy, light hearted performance as an influencer in Netflix's Feels like Ishq. Post which winning hearts of the audience with her performance in Shiddat, that emerged as one of the top rated films of IMDb this year, Radhika marked another interesting project. Currently the actress is juggling two shoots in two different cities for Homi Adajania's next in Jaipur and Kuttey in Mumbai."

It is worth mentioning here that Radhika Madan has time and again broken the moulds of stereotypes to present interesting and unconventional characters through her films. Talking about Kuttey, Arjun Kapoor is also part of the film. He will be seen in the lead role. Written by Aasmaan and Vishal Bhardwaj, 'Kuttey' also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Tabu.

