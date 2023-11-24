Radhika Madan is ‘extremely grateful’ after Sanaa receives standing ovation at IFFI; calls it 'heartwarming'

Radhika Madan is growing from strength to strength. Starting off her career with Television, she ventured in Bollywood in 2018 with Pathaakha followed by several acclaimed projects like Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Angrezi Medium and Shiddat. Adding another feather to her hat, she recently received a standing ovation at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa for her film Sanaa. The film was earlier lauded at the Tallinn Film Festival.

Radhika Madan receives standing ovation at IFFI

Radhika Madan’s Sanaa received a standing ovation at the prestigious International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Expressing her joy and excitement over the same, the actress stated in a statement, “I was waiting impatiently to share Sanaa with my fellow Indians, and the love and reception it received at IFFI is truly heartwarming. I was extremely grateful when Sanaa received a standing ovation at Tallinn last year as well, but the feeling was out of the world when my own people loved it so much! "

The Angrezi Medium actress ruling at the global stage attended one prestigious international event to the next. In fact, after presenting her film Sanaa at the Tallinn Film Festival the previous year, she became the first Indian actress to join the jury at the esteemed festival.

Furthermore, after her stint in Tallinn, Radhika was also the youngest jury member at the coveted International Emmy Awards in New York. Reflecting on the same, she stated, “I believe in breaking boundaries and exploring the vastness of cinema on a global scale. From Tallinn to New York and now Goa, each international event has been a unique chapter in my journey.”

She further continues by stating, “It's not just about presenting a film; it's about representing the evolving landscape of Indian cinema worldwide. The hectic schedule is a small price to pay for the privilege of showcasing our stories on such esteemed platforms."

Radhika Madan was last seen in the suspense thriller, Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video. Both written and directed by Mikhil Musale, the film also starred Nimrat Kaur, Bhagyashree, Subodh Bhave, Chinmaye Mandlekar, Shashank Shinde, Sumeet Vyas, Soham Majumdar, Shruti Vyas, Sneha Raikar, Ashutosh Gaikwad and Rashmi Agdekar in important roles.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar's next mission is to get Sara Ali Khan 'married'; reveals he's manifesting a 'green flag guy'