Radhika Madan kickstarts shooting for her untitled film with Akshay Kumar; Deets inside

Actress Radhika Madan, who's known for her performance in the Irrfan Khan-starrer 'Angrezi Medium', has begun the shoot of her fifth film of 2022 where she stars opposite Akshay Kumar.

Of late, the actress has been on a work spree as she has already shot for four projects namely, 'Kacchey Limbu', Homi Adajania's 'SBC', 'Kuttey' and 'Sanna'. Her fifth film has started with principal photography in Wai town of Maharashtra.

Recently, Radhika took to her Instagram account where she shared a video of her road trip to Wai where she would kickstart her shoot for the untitled film with Akshay. The actress would first shoot in Wai and then in Bhor for the first month long schedule.

Earlier, the actress created a buzz on the Internet with the announcement video for her upcoming film where she was seen commemorating the auspicious start of the film by breaking a coconut.

Also Read: Sanaa: Radhika Madan completes shooting of Sudhanshu Saria's directorial