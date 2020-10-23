Radhika Madan made a confession on Instagram and its not what we expected

  1. Home
Actress Radhika Madan, who is known for the funny captions she gives to her social media posts, has made a hilarious revelation.
In a new Instagram picture, Radhika sits dressed in a sports bra and ripped pants.

"Gangadhar hi Shaktiman hai," she wrote.

"Shaktimaan" narrates the adventures of the fictional superhero of the same name that Mukesh Khanna essayed in the blockbuster series that aired on Doordarshan from 1997 and 2005.

On the acting front, Radhika was last seen in "Angrezi Medium" and will next be seen in Kunal Deshmukh's "Shiddat", co-starring Mohit Raina, Diana Penty and Sunny Kaushal.

