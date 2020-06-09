Radhika Madan meets mother after 14 days ‘self quarantine’ vanvaas; Shares love filled pics of their reunion

Radhika Madan, who had recently flown to Delhi, shares a picture of herself with her mother as she meets her post two weeks of self quarantine.

The coronavirus outbreak has taken a massive toll on mankind and humans have been introduced to a new normal. We all were bound to coop in our houses for over two months. Not just the theatres, educational institutes, offices, borders etc were closed, the aviation services also came to a standstill. However, as things are returning back to normal, Radhika Madan had flown to Delhi to meet her mother soon after the flights started operating. But given the crisis situation, the Angrezi Medium star was in 14 days of quarantine before she went to meet her mommy.

And now finally, her self quarantine period has come to an end, Radhika has reunited with her mother now. The diva even shared the pictures of their happy reunion on social media, wherein Radhika was showered with endless love by her mother. In fact, the first picture featured an adorable picture of Radhika’s mother hugging her and kissing the actress. Dressed in a maroon shirt, Radhika was looked pretty and was beaming with happiness after she met her mother. The actress captioned the image as, “14 din ke vanvaas ke baad #selfquarantine ends. #maa,” followed by a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Radhika Madan’s post for her mother:

Talking about the work front, Radhika was last seen in Irrfan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Angrezi Medium and her performance did win a million of hearts. The actress, who was heartbroken with Irrfan’s demise, recently remembered the legendary actor and shared a beautiful still with him from the movie.

