Radhika Madan on facing rejection for her looks; recalls being told her 'jaw is slightly tedha'

For a long time, Bollywood had depicted women as unrealistically beautiful, creating high standards. But some of the new-generation actors have challenged these norms and are unafraid of appearing natural on camera. Radhika Madan who was last seen in the recent film Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video, revealed that during the initial years of her career, she experienced being turned down because of her appearance.

Radhika Madan on facing rejections for her looks

During a recent interaction with News18, popular young Bollywood actress Radhika Madan opened up about how she encountered rejection during the early stages of her career due to her looks. She revealed that she was told that she wasn't attractive enough and that her jaw was slightly crooked. She said, “I was told that I’m not pretty enough and that my jaw is slightly tedha. I was quite surprised because I was Kareena Kapoor in my head. Maybe they couldn’t see it but ek achchi johori ko heera dikh hi jaata hai.”

As an actress, she also mentioned that she has encountered instances where false information about her has gone viral. To illustrate, she recounted an incident from her early years in the entertainment industry when there were unfounded rumors that her father had paid for her acting career.

When asked about how she deals with such false rumors, the Angrezi Medium actress mentioned that she doesn't let herself get affected by what people say about her, whether it's positive or negative. Her true attachment is to her work because that's something no one can take from her. While fame, wealth, and success can come and go, her dedication to her craft remains constant.

She added, “I’ve made a conscious choice to stay happy. I say a thank you to everyone irrespective of whether they feel I’m bad or brilliant. I’m only answerable to myself. I only want to be honest with myself.”

About Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video

The recently released suspense thriller, Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video, is both written and directed by Mikhil Musale, with assistance from Parinda Joshi in the writing process. The additional screenplay and dialogues in the film are written by Anu Singh Choudhary and Kshitij. Apart from Radhika Madan, the film also stars Nimrat Kaur, Bhagyashree, Subodh Bhave, Chinmaye Mandlekar, Shashank Shinde, Sumeet Vyas, Soham Majumdar, Shruti Vyas, Sneha Raikar, Ashutosh Gaikwad and Rashmi Agdekar in important roles.

