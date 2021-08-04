Radhika Madan recalls getting rejected for Karan Johar's 'SOTY' & the worst audition of her life

Radhika Madan forayed into the world of Hindi films with Vishal Bhardwaj’s directorial ‘Pataakha’ alongside Sanya Malhotra in 2018. Her second release was ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’ directed by Vasan Bala. She was last seen up on screen alongside Irrfan Khan in ‘Angrezi Medium’ and was appreciated tremendously for her performance. In a recent chat with ETimes, Radhika spoke about getting rejected for ‘Student of the Year’ directed by , which became the launchpad for . Radhika also spoke about her upcoming film ‘Shiddat’.

Speaking about getting rejected for SOTY, Radhika said, “The reason I didn't get ‘SOTY’ was that I gave the worst audition of my life. Nobody would have liked that audition, I'm damn sure. So that was the worst audition of my life and I take the responsibility for that, I won't blame anyone for that. I just made a promise to myself while walking out of that office that I would never freak out over any project. I just want to enjoy those two minutes, be as honest as possible, have as much fun as possible. In those two minutes, I will live that character, even if I don't get that project.”

Further speaking about her upcoming project ‘Shiddat’, Radhika said, “I just finished the shoot for it. I'm really excited to share it with the audience. I hope they get to see a different shade of me and they like it. There are other projects in the pipeline too which I can't talk about, but I hope the announcements come out really soon.”

