Radhika Madan remembers Irrfan with an UNSEEN pic from Angrezi Medium: Celebrating you every single day Legend

On Irrfan’s first death anniversary, his Angrezi Medium co-star penned a heartfelt note for the late actor.

It has been a year since Bollywood lost one of its brightest star Irrfan Khan. His untimely demise post a prolonged battle with Cancer came as a massive shock for the audience. And even after a year, his massive fan following continues to miss his presence. On his first death anniversary, social media has been abuzz with heartfelt messages for the late actor. Joining them is Irrfan’s Angrezi Medium co-star Radhika Madan, who played his daughter in the movie. She remembered the actor and shared a beautiful pic with him.

In the caption, Radhika recalled her memorable moments with Irrfan while shooting for Angrezi Medium and stated that the late actor taught her many things about life and art. She also mentioned that she continues to miss him every day. Radhika wrote, “I remember I was playing with his beard before the shot and he told me you know what maybe this is the reason 'Champak' would not have cut his beard...I was like exactly! And we laughed.. We had created our own pool of memories, our own bubble..where there were no words..Silences spoke out loud..where I was trying very hard not to be this 'I wanna learn everything from you' fan girl and he was unknowingly teaching me either about life or art every single day. To endless silent teachings and love.. To this phenomenon, people call Irrfan. Celebrating you every single day Legend. Miss you.”

Take a look at Radhika Madan’s post for Irrfan:

Meanwhile, his fans have also paid their tribute to Irrfan. One of the fans wrote, “A year of not seeing him perform...of not letting those haunting eyes pierce your existence...of not having that rustic voice making you believe all his dialogues. A year of not having Irrfan Khan. Aap faani hain, main lafaani.”

