Radhika Madan & Sara Ali Khan’s latest PIC on an ATV proves ‘why should boys have all the fun?’

Radhika Madan and Sara Ali Khan have been giving vacay goals ever since they travelled to Ladakh. Their social media posts are filled with pictures and videos of the fun they had there. Although their trip came to an end recently, it looks like the actresses are still not out of the Ladakh fever. Radhika posted a couple of pictures of her, Sara and Jasleen Royal having a gala time as they ride an ATV.

Taking to her Instagram handle Radhika Madan posted a couple of pictures looking sassy posing on an ATV. In the first picture, Radhika can be seen lying down on the ATV with her legs resting on the front handle. She wore black jeans ripped from her knees. She paired it with a white tee and wore an olive green jacket on top. Radhika looked up in the sky and looked too smart. In the next picture, she sat on the ATV riding it. The third picture has Sara Ali Khan riding the ATV and Radhika sitting behind her as both of them pose for the camera. The third picture has Jasleen Royal sitting in the front and Radhika sitting behind her posing again. These pictures are proof that the girls sure did have an amazing time. Radhika captioned these images as, “Hairat”.

Take a look:

On the work front, Radhika Madan will soon be seen in ’s next titled Kuttey. Arjun Kapoor had recently taken social media by storm as he shared the first look for his next project Kuttey. The movie happens to be an Aasmaan Bhardwaj directorial and also stars , Naseeruddin Shah, Konkana Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Shardul Bhardwaj and Kumud Mishra in key roles.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan, Radhika Madan & Jasleen Royal turn on their spiritual side in Ladakh; Pic