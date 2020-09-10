Radhika Madan says Rhea Chakraborty deserves a fair shot: Not undermining Sushant's right for justice

Radhika Madan states how Rhea should have a shot at a fair trial just like anybody else would. Many celebrities from Bollywood also shared a common post seeking justice for Rhea Chakraborty.

Bollywood actress Radhika Madan wrote an important message on her Instagram account. The actress states how she looked up to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput when she made a transition from television to films. The actress wrote in her Instagram post, "Sushant was the one who I looked upto while I was transitioning from Television to Movies. He was the one who inspired me to take that step and it breaks my heart when I think of him. Of Course I want Justice for him but it also breaks my heart to see another person being treated so inhumanely when she has not even been convicted yet.

For all those people celebrating that justice has been served to Sushant by Rhea's arrest..let me tell you that she has NOT been arrested for the charges imposed on her by the Media or by Sushant's lawyer. The justice is YET to be served and I hope it is served with all fairness. The actress Radhika Madan focuses on how Rhea Chakraborty has been portrayed in the media and that she has not been convicted yet.

Check out the post

Radhika Madan states how Rhea should have a shot at a fair trial just like anybody else would. Many celebrities from Bollywood also shared a common post seeking justice for Rhea Chakraborty. The post shared by several actors and celebrities from Bollywood read, "Roses are red, violets are blue, Let’s smash patriarchy, Me and you." The news reports state that Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested and sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

(ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Vidya Balan & others root for #JusticeForRhea after Rhea Chakraborty's arrest)

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×