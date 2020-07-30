  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Radhika Madan shares a picture on social media of her right profile

Actress Radhika Madan has given fans a peek of her right profile on social media.
5416 reads Mumbai
Radhika Madan shares a picture on social media of her right profileRadhika Madan shares a picture on social media of her right profile
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Radhika took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself. In the image, she is flaunting her side profile and flaunting her perfect skin. Alongside the image, she wrote: "Right profile."

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Right profile.

A post shared by Radhika Madan (@radhikamadan) on

Radhika, an avid social media user, has been keeping her fans entertained with her pictures and the captions. Recently, she shared a picture of herself on Wednesday and borrowed a line from the song "Om shanti om" picturised on late actor Rishi Kapoor"Kya tumne kabhi kise se pyaar kiya?! Kabhi kisi ko dil diya?" Radhika will next be seen in the upcoming romantic comedy "Shiddat", which also stars Mohit Raina, Diana Madan and Sunny Kaushal, and is directed by Kunal Deshmukh of "Jannat" fame on a script by Shridhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Rattan.

Also Read Radhika Madan borrows a few lines from the film 'Ajnabee' for a new post

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case; Late actor’s father KK Singh makes shocking allegations against Rhea Chakraborty
Celebrities who shared monochrome photos for the latest ‘women supporting women’ challenge on social media
Elli Avram’s struggles as a foreigner; No one gave me house on rent; stayed in a room of cockroaches
Pinkvilla Rewind: What Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor eat in an entire day
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Things revealed by the actors about their bond
Mostlysane aka Prajakta Koli on acting debut, sexism, trolls & competing with Bhuvan, Nick, Ashish
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list till date and what they are up to now; Find out
Kriti Sanon on her family, nepotism, losing films to starkids, chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput
Kriti Sanon’s Journey: From an engineer to Bollywood’s leading actor

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement