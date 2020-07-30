Radhika Madan shares a picture on social media of her right profile

Actress Radhika Madan has given fans a peek of her right profile on social media.

Radhika took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself. In the image, she is flaunting her side profile and flaunting her perfect skin. Alongside the image, she wrote: "Right profile."

Radhika, an avid social media user, has been keeping her fans entertained with her pictures and the captions. Recently, she shared a picture of herself on Wednesday and borrowed a line from the song "Om shanti om" picturised on late actor . "Kya tumne kabhi kise se pyaar kiya?! Kabhi kisi ko dil diya?" Radhika will next be seen in the upcoming romantic comedy "Shiddat", which also stars , Diana Madan and Sunny Kaushal, and is directed by Kunal Deshmukh of "Jannat" fame on a script by Shridhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Rattan.

