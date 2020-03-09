Radhika Madan on working with Kareena Kapoor in Angrezi Medium: She took no time to get into her character

Radhika Madan is all praises for her Angrezi Medium co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan and says that watching her was really inspiring.

Angrezi Medium has been the most-talked-about film because of Irrfan's return on the big screen post his cancer treatment. The movie has been creating a buzz since the trailer of the film was released. Angrezi Medium also starring Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Deepak Dobriyal is the spin-off to the 2017 comedy Hindi Medium. It is about Irrfan and his daughter, played by Radhika, and her dream of going to London for further studies. Radhika Madan made her Bollywood debut with Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha in 2018 and after expressing her joy on working with an amazing actor like Irrfan, the actress has opened up to TOI on working with Bebo.

Radhika said that Kareena is one of the finest actors in the industry and sharing screen space with her was a dream come true. Usually, it takes time for an actor to get into the skin of their character, but watching Kareena off-screen it looked like acting came naturally to her, she portrayed her character so effortlessly. Kareena was so at ease and casual about it. She took no time to get into her character whenever Homi Adajania was ready for a shot. Watching her was really inspiring.

Prior to the trailer’s release, Irrfan released an audio message stating that since he is not well, he won’t be able to promote the film, however, with a promise to be back soon, Irrfan requested everyone to watch the film as it has been made with a lot of love. The movie which is produced under the production banner Maddock Films is all set to hit the theaters on 13th March 2020.

