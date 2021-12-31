Radhika Madan's childhood BFF used THIS filmy dialogue to reject her proposal

Be honest - how many of you believed in having your own Bollywood type love story? Well you are not alone, because both Radhika Madan and us were on the same boat as you. Radhika Madhan recently revealed that Bollywood films and incidents inspired her as she grew up, and that they retain a special place in her heart. In fact, when she saw 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Naa,' the actor stated that she wanted to date her best friend. However, her buddy reacted differently, employing an iconic filmy dialogue.

In an interview with Filmfare, the actress explained that she was really influenced with Bollywood movies. “I was really influenced by Bollywood films. I remember I saw Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na with my best friend and I thought that I’m Aditi and he’s Jay. Right after that, I was like, we should date,” she said. She then continued about how she suggested to her best friend that they should date, to which his friend replied in a surprised manner and also repeated SRK’s famous Kuch Kuch Hota Hai dialogue - Pyaar Dosti Hai.

Radhika added that thinking about that incident today makes her feel embarrassed. “I wish someone had told me at that point, ‘No, Radhika, no!’” she added. The actress also talked about how her definition of love has changed and been influenced by Bollywood over the years. She explained that Bollywood greatly shaped her perspective about love when she was younger. She said, “your mind is impressionable at that age. For me, right now, pyaar dosti nahi hai (love is not friendship) but you know, you need to accept the person wholly.” She emphasised that the definition of love has changed a lot for her. “Earlier, it was a checklist of how they looked, what flowers they sent. When you learn from life, your definition changes,” she concluded.

Also Read: Radhika Madan to have a working Christmas; Flies off to Jaipur to shoot her next with Homi Adajania