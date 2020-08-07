Radhika Madan's new Instagram post is a MOOD

Actress Radhika Madan in a hilarious post on social media to hint that hectic workout session and a sumptuous meal are equally gruelling.

Radhika took to Instagram and posted a picture that shows her lying on the floor, looking tired. She is dressed in black yoga pants and purple-orange T-shirt.

"Post workout or Post cholle poodi halwa?" she captioned the picture.

Recently, Radhika channeled her inner Dark Knight in a photograph she posted on social media. In the picture, she wears a stunning black dress, minimal make-up and has her tresses open.

The actress will next be seen in the upcoming romantic comedy "Shiddat", which also stars , Diana Madan and Sunny Kaushal, and is directed by Kunal Deshmukh of "Jannat" fame on a script by Shridhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Rattan.

Also Read : Radhika Madan shares a new post taking a ‘raincheck’ on social media

Credits :IANS

Share your comment ×