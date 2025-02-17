Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani’s baraat had 13 stages and was like 5-hour marathon, claims DJ Aqueel

Music maestro Aqeel spilled the beans on Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani’s lavish wedding celebration, revealing the baraat unfolded across 13 elaborate segments. Describing it as an electrifying, nearly five-hour spectacle featuring multiple performers, he also reminisced about the vibrant sangeet ceremony of Bollywood’s iconic couples, Saif-Kareena and Abhishek-Aishwarya.

During a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, DJ Aqeel shared insights into his experience performing at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s extravagant wedding. He revealed, “The baraat had 13 stages and I was on one of them. It was good fun. It was like a non-stop four-and-a-half to five-hour marathon with all the artists; you name them, they were there.”

When asked why his presence at the grand celebration wasn’t widely visible online, Aqeel disclosed that he had signed a strict non-disclosure agreement (NDA). He explained that any social media posts from his end could have led to legal action against him.

He also shared that Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s sangeet was an intimate affair, held at the Taj with only a handful of guests in attendance.

Recalling Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s sangeet, he described it as a lively celebration hosted at their Juhu residence, calling it an unforgettable party. He added that both events were enjoyable, as he shared a close bond with the families.

Having grown up with many of them, performing felt natural rather than like an outsider stepping in. He also mentioned that several guests from these celebrations had attended his own wedding.

DJ Aqeel also reminisced about performing at the wedding of Lakshmi Mittal’s daughter. The UK-based steel tycoon who is the executive chairman of ArcelorMittal, hosted a grand celebration in Paris. He revealed that Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan were also part of the event, taking on the role of hosts for the extravagant affair.

