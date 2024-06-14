Radhika Merchant reveals wearing a gown with Anant Ambani’s love letter printed on it for THIS reason; Find out

The Ambani’s have made everyone go gaga over their grand celebration for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. The couple who is all set to tie the knot in July has hosted two pre-wedding ceremonies till now with the recent one being aboard a Mediterranean cruise.

Several pictures from the event have been going viral and Radhika’s looks have been talked about a lot. But the one look that has grabbed a lot of eyeballs is a monochrome gown that has a love letter written from Anant printed on it.

Radhika Merchant opens up about her dress with Anant Ambani’s love letter on it

The Ambani’s and Merchant’s hosted a formal party with a starry night theme. The bride-to-be wore a chiffon gown designed by Robert Wun. She looked gorgeous and we bet no one would have been able to take their eyes off her, let alone Anant Ambani himself.

Well, talking to Vogue, the bride-to-be revealed that her dress had the groom-to-be’s love letter printed all over. She stated that Anant had written her a long love letter for her birthday about what she meant to him. “I wanted it for posterity—I want to be able to show it to my kids and grandkids, and say that ‘this is what our love was’.”