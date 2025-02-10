Radhika Merchant turns on her ‘Anarkali’ mode at friend’s wedding; don’t miss Anant Ambani and Veer Pahariya’s special performance

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant recently attended the wedding of their close friends, Krisha Parekh and Yash Singhal. Several pictures and videos from their celebration have been ruling the internet in which we can see Radhika Merchant dancing to Anarkali Disco Chali while Anant Ambani and Veer Pahariya also took over the dance floor.

A video making waves on the internet shows Anant Ambani’s wife Radhika Merchant matching steps with her friends as she shook a leg with her friends on Anarkali Disco Chali from the 2012 comedy movie Housefull 2. The Chhoti bahu of the Ambani family looked extremely gorgeous in a white lehenga with diamond bangles and earrings. Their power-packed performance was received with loud cheers and applause.

Radhika Merchant dances to Anarkali Disco Chali

Their performance was followed by the groom Yash Singhal who was joined by Anant Ambani, Veer Pahariya, and his other friends. The groom squad was seen performing on the song Unke Nashe Mein from the 2007-released Shootout At Lokhandwala. Their infectious energy on the sangeet ceremony left the audience cheering the loudest for them.

The Sky Force actor was seen in a black and golden bandhgala paired with matching pants. Meanwhile, Anant also opted for an all-black look for the special evening. Reportedly, Yash Singhal and Krisha Parekh had their sangeet ceremony at the Trident Oberoi Hotel in Mumbai.

Advertisement

Veer Pahariya and Anant Ambani dance with the groom

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got married last year in a grand celebration that was attended by notable personalities from all walks of life including business, politics, and entertainment.

Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant of Encore Healthcare. She is also one of the board members of the company.

In addition to this, on Saturday Sara Ali Khan who was also a part of the grand celebration posted endearing pictures with the newlyweds, where she was accompanied by her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, and mother Amrita Singh. The actress stunned in a red saree for the D-Day and pictures from the celebration were enough to tell the amount of fun they must have had at the wedding.

Meanwhile, Nita Ambani and Shloka Ambani recently attended Priyanka Chopra’s brother, Siddharth Chopra’s wedding with Neelam Upadhyaya in Mumbai.