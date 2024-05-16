Radhika Merchant's ‘new favorite song’ from BFF Janhvi Kapoor's film has connection to Anant Ambani and her pre-wedding

Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. Recently, the first song from the film, titled Dekhha Tenu, was released. The romantic track has caught the attention of Janhvi’s BFF Radhika Merchant.

Radhika called Janhvi and Rajkummar Rao’s song her ‘new favorite.’ Interestingly, the song also has a connection to Radhika and Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding celebration.

Radhika Merchant showers praise on Janhvi Kapoor’s song Dekhha Tenu from Mr. & Mrs. Mahi

Yesterday, May 15, soon after the launch of the first track from Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, Radhika Merchant took to her Instagram Stories to showcase her appreciation. Sharing the music video of Dekhha Tenu, Radhika tagged actress and her best friend Janhvi Kapoor and wrote, “My new favorite song of life.”

The track is a recreation of the iconic verse from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s song Say Shava Shava. It gives a glimpse into the chemistry shared between Janhvi and Rajkummar Rao, being the perfect ballad for their love story in the film.

A rendition of the original version was also used during Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar. On March 3, 2024, the third day of the festivities, Radhika entered the venue of her Hastakshar ceremony while performing the song. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Have a look at Radhika’s story reshared by Janhvi:

Radhika and Anant’s pre-wedding in Jamnagar was a grand affair which was attended by various celebrities from the entertainment industry, including Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and many more.

More About Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Mr. & Mrs. Mahi

The film is a romantic sports drama helmed by Sharan Sharma. Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are portraying the roles of Mahima and Mahendar, respectively. Their marriage is arranged and soon they discover the opportunity to chase their dreams through their “imperfectly perfect partnership.”

Presented by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions, it is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Zee Studios. Mark your calendars for the release of Mr. & Mrs. Mahi on May 31, 2024.

ALSO READ: Mr & Mrs Mahi: Karan Johar teases release of Dekha Tenu recreation with Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao; ‘A song very close to my heart’