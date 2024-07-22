Radhikka Madan REACTS to people comparing her with Sridevi; opens up about parents' priceless reactions to Sarfira

Even though Sarfira did not do as per expectations, Radhikka Madan has been garnering praise and love for her role in the Akshay Kumar starrer. In a new interview, the actress shared her reaction to being compared to the late actress Sridevi and also added that she does not take failures to heart.

Radhikka Madan sees comparisons with Sridevi with a sense of humility and honor

In a recent interview with India Today, Radhikka Madan said she is overwhelmed with all the love for Sarfira. She is being compared to one of the legendary late actresses, Sridevi, for her stellar performance in the film.

Reacting to it, Radhikka shared, "It's a big one. I don't want to believe this, but they said that 'I reminded them of Sridevi,' which was a big deal for me. I don't think I can ever come close to her. I'm not taking it seriously at all. I'm like, great, good, made my night, that is it. I can't ever be her."

Talking about the pressure and expectations that come with success, she said that she does not take failures to heart and tries to stay neutral.

Radhikka Madan on parents' reactions to Sarfira

Sharing her parents' reactions to the film, Madan added that they were crying and were there for the first screening. Radhikka further added that her parents feel extremely proud after seeing every product of her.

"They were just happy when I came on television for the first time and then movies. They are my biggest fans. They try to be critical sometimes, but they can't," she shared.

On the other hand, the actress further revealed that her brother is her biggest critic as he is very realistic. "He's like, it was OK. You did better the last time. I didn't like the film. He is very honest, and that gives me a reality check. He actually enjoyed Sarfira," Radhikka said.

Meanwhile, Sarfira was directed by Sudha Kongara Prasad. Co-starring Akshay Kumar, the film was released on July 12. Apart from them, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Seema Biswas, and more.

