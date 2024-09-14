Radhikka Madan recalls getting fever before auditioning for Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2: ‘I gave the worst...’

Radhikka Madan is one of the prominent actors who transitioned from the Indian television industry to the film industry. Recently seen alongside Akshay Kumar in Sudha Kongara-directed movie Sarfira, the young actor recalled how she messed up during a big audition that turned out to be her 'worst' experience of life.

In a conversation with Filmfare, Radhikka Madan revealed that she had auditioned for Karan Johar's Student of The Year 2, but she got so anxious that it ended up being her 'worst audition' and even affected her health.

The Angrezi Medium actress said, “I got a very big audition… It was for Student of the Year 2. I psyched myself so much. I was preparing so much, but it wasn’t even a two-page scene. I’d read it in my sleep as well. I psyched myself so much that I got sick before the audition. I had a fever, I had a cold, and I gave the worst audition of my life. I was so anxious.”

The actress further mentioned that since then, she has decided not to be in limbo all her life. She later auditioned for Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha with a not-so-serious attitude, just two weeks after auditioning for the Tiger Shroff movie, and cracked it.

Talking about the same, she said, "I was told it was a Vishal Bhardwaj film, and I was like, ‘He’s not going to take me anyway, I’ll go there and live my life. I’ll live those two minutes to the fullest, no one can snatch that away from me."

After clearing the first round, Radhikka was called back for another round, she went there with no expectations and nailed it again. She concluded by saying, "Again, I didn’t have any kind of expectation. I was like, ‘I’m going to get three more minutes.’… And then they were like, ‘You are selected,’ and I was like, ‘Me?'”

For the uninitiated, Radhikka Madan debuted in bollywood with Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha and later bagged one of the key roles in Angrezi Medium alongside Irrfan Khan.

Coming from the TV industry, Radhikka later won everyone's heart with her performance in Sajni Shinde Ka Viral Video, Kuttey, Shiddat, Saas, Babu aur Flamingo, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, and Sarfira. The actress is currently awaiting the release of her long-delayed movie, Sanaa alongside other projects.

