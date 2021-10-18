A radiant Sara Ali Khan is set for a 'happy Monday' as she gears up for 'shooting time'; PIC

Actress Sara Ali Khan often treats her fans with pretty photos of herself when she dolls up. Be it her on the set fun or her workout sessions with her trainer, Sara keeps sharing glimpses of her life on her Instagram handle and her fans loved every bit of it. Speaking of this, on Monday too, Sara kicked off her day by sharing an update about her shoot with fans and well, once again, managed to grab all the attention.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Sara shared a boomerang in which she is seen all set to head out for the day. In the photo, we can see her clad in a white tee as she shits in the front seat of her car. Sara is seen dabbing her face with a tissue while her shower wet hair indicated that the star is just heading out for the day. Sara flaunted her morning glow as she headed out for a shoot. She wished her fans a 'happy monday' and 'good morning' as she left for her 'shooting time.'

Take a look:

Meanwhile, all through last week, Sara Ali Khan was in the headlines owing to her Navratri and Dussehra celebrations. On Ashtami and Dussehra, Sara served up gorgeous looks and shared photos on her Instagram handle that were loved by all.

On the work front, Sara will be seen next in Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai and reportedly is headed for a Netflix release. Sara has been busy with the dubbing for the film. Reportedly, she will be seen essaying a double role in the film.

