Raduaa Returns on OTT: When and where to watch the sequel of first Punjabi sci-fi film starring Nav Bajwa, Mahira Sharma and The Great Khali
The sequel of the 2018 sci-fi movie, Raduaa Returns has made its way to a popular streaming platform. Here's when and where you can enjoy the film from the comfort of your homes.
Just like Bollywood, the Punjabi film industry is also coming up with some laudable content. Its makers have been trying their hands across genres and churning content that keeps the audience entertained. Back in 2018, filmmaker-actor Nav Bajwa came up with the first sci-fi film, Raduaa. After the film’s success, its sequel titled Raduaa Returns was released in 2024. Well, the movie is now available to stream on the popular OTT platform, Chaupal.
When and where to watch Raduaa Returns on OTT
Raduaa Returns is the official sequel of the 2018 Punjabi science fiction film, Raduaa. After the success of the first film, the makers released this entertaining sequel on November 22, 2024. If you want to watch this impressive movie online then you’re in luck. Recently, the team announced that Raduaa Returns is available to stream exclusively on the Chaupal app from February 27, 2025.
Making the announcement, the team wrote, “The First Ever Sci-Fi Film on @chaupal_app Raduaa Returns is now streaming | Watch Now.”
Raduaa Returns on Chaupal:
Plot of Raduaa Returns
For those who haven’t watched the first film, Raduaa Returns showcases the scientific experiments of some learned experts that make them time travel 1000 years back in time, from 1955 to 2255. However, amid all the chaos and confusion, the movie guarantees a perfect blend of comedy, action, and science fiction.
Watch the trailer of Raduaa Returns:
Cast and crew of Raduaa Returns
Written and directed by actor Nav Bajwa, the Punjabi movie stars an ensemble cast of Nav Bajwa, Mahira Sharma, The Great Khali, Gurpreet Ghuggi, B.N Sharma, Naman Hanjra, Satinder Satti, Yograj Singh, Jaswant Singh and Rathore Paramveer Singh. Bajwa also co-produced the film with Anupama Sharma and Anil Sharma.
The movie is strong on VFX, thanks to the able team of Keshav Vij, Charu Arora, Bittu Gill and others. The movie’s background score is provided by Salil Amrute with White Hill Studios acting as its distributors worldwide. Raduaa Returns is based on the time machine and was originally released on November 22, 2024.
For more such interesting content, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!
Upcoming Hindi OTT releases in March 2025 on Netflix, Amazon Prime, JioHotstar and more; Nadaaniyan to Be Happy