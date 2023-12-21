Raees actress Mahira Khan pens warm note for 'inner child' on birthday; apologizes for not taking care 'sooner'

Mahira Khan has been working in the TV and film space for more than a decade now. After leading Raees with Shah Rukh Khan, she got noticed by Indian movie lovers. On the occasion of her birthday, the actress wrote a moving note for the child inside her.

Mahira Khan pens warm note for the child in her

Even though Mahira Khan is a Pakistani actress, she enjoys a global fandom. In India, the actress got recognition after she shared the screen with megastar Shah Rukh Khan in the action film Raees. As she turned a year older today, December 21, Mahira penned a lengthy heartfelt note for her 'inner child'.

Taking to Instagram, the Bollywood actress shared a picture from when she was just a couple of years old. Dressed in a cute little frock, her younger self took our breaths away. Sharing the precious image, the actress penned, “My beloved inner child, You are a brave little girl. Your courage, your dreams, your smiles and tears, your hard work is the reason I am here. I’m sorry I didn’t take care of you sooner. I see you. I see your imagination. I see your strength. I see your frustration. I see the little things you do to make everything ok and everyone happy. Most of all I see your faith in you and the universe.”

Take a look:

Further on in the note, Mahira expressed gratitude to her inner child. She wrote, “You are the part of me that believes in love. Believes in dreams. In finding joy in little things. In goodness. In human beings. I’m grateful for you all the time. I’ll do my best to take care of you. I will be there to wipe your tears no matter whichever roof you find to hide and cry and I will always root for you when you want to let your hair down and twirl in joy. You were and will always be enough. Now go wrap Nani’s sari around you and dance dance dance in front of the mirror. And don’t forget to thank yourself in your acceptance speech! It’s our birthday goddammit! I love you.”

Pinkvilla wishes Mahira Khan a very Happy Birthday!

