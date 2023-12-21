Raees actress Mahira Khan pens warm note for 'inner child' on birthday; apologizes for not taking care 'sooner'
As Pakistani actress Mahira Khan turned a year older, she penned a heartfelt note for the little child in her. The actress worked with Shah Rukh Khan in the 2017 movie Raees.
Mahira Khan has been working in the TV and film space for more than a decade now. After leading Raees with Shah Rukh Khan, she got noticed by Indian movie lovers. On the occasion of her birthday, the actress wrote a moving note for the child inside her.
Mahira Khan pens warm note for the child in her
Even though Mahira Khan is a Pakistani actress, she enjoys a global fandom. In India, the actress got recognition after she shared the screen with megastar Shah Rukh Khan in the action film Raees. As she turned a year older today, December 21, Mahira penned a lengthy heartfelt note for her 'inner child'.
Taking to Instagram, the Bollywood actress shared a picture from when she was just a couple of years old. Dressed in a cute little frock, her younger self took our breaths away. Sharing the precious image, the actress penned, “My beloved inner child, You are a brave little girl. Your courage, your dreams, your smiles and tears, your hard work is the reason I am here. I’m sorry I didn’t take care of you sooner. I see you. I see your imagination. I see your strength. I see your frustration. I see the little things you do to make everything ok and everyone happy. Most of all I see your faith in you and the universe.”
Take a look:
Further on in the note, Mahira expressed gratitude to her inner child. She wrote, “You are the part of me that believes in love. Believes in dreams. In finding joy in little things. In goodness. In human beings. I’m grateful for you all the time. I’ll do my best to take care of you. I will be there to wipe your tears no matter whichever roof you find to hide and cry and I will always root for you when you want to let your hair down and twirl in joy. You were and will always be enough. Now go wrap Nani’s sari around you and dance dance dance in front of the mirror. And don’t forget to thank yourself in your acceptance speech! It’s our birthday goddammit! I love you.”
Pinkvilla wishes Mahira Khan a very Happy Birthday!
ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt poses with Pakistani actors at Red Sea Film Festival; Mahira Khan's pic with Andrew Garfield goes viral
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor's 1st reaction to Animal's 500 KG machine gun revealed; art director gives budget deets
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Animal's Upendra Limaye calls Ranbir Kapoor 'fantabulous actor'; reveals apprehension about underwear scene
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Will Upendra Limaye, who played Freddy, be seen in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Park? Here's his reply
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji believes Black ‘changed her as a person’, opens up on prepping for intense roles