Raees' Mahira Khan strongly reacts to crowd throwing object at her on stage: 'What happened was uncalled for'

Mahira Khan, a beloved Pakistani actress, has graced screens in numerous films and TV shows during her illustrious career. Recently, she attended the Pakistan Literature Festival in Quetta, and someone from the crowd threw an object at her on stage. The actress took to social media and shared a post with a long note, sharing her experience.

Mahira Khan recounts her experience in long Insta post

Taking to Instagram, Mahira Khan posted a video from the event and shared a lengthy note with the same. She wrote, "What happened at the event was uncalled for. No one should think it’s ok to throw something on stage, even if it’s a flower wrapped up in a paper plane. It sets the wrong precedent. It is unacceptable. There are times I get scared, not just for myself, but for others who may be trapped in a mob like situation."

She recounted that while they were on their way back, someone had mentioned that after that event, they wouldn't hold an event there anymore. She added that she disagreed completely, asserting that it wasn't the solution. She mentioned that there was a crowd of 10,000 or more, expressing their love and excitement in their own way. She explained that because she could see them, she could see that they didn't know how to contain or express their excitement. She noted that whoever the miscreant was, was just one out of 10,000.

She pondered, "Perhaps I should have gotten up and left; maybe the crowd could have been screened, or maybe I shouldn't have been put on the spot. There were lots of 'could haves' and 'should haves'. "What I strongly feel," she emphasized, "is that we need more events like these in more cities of Pakistan. The more exposure there is, the more awareness and education there will be. We need to normalize it and see what happens."

She expressed that people, cities, their culture, and their understanding of each other, which lacked, along with unity, which lacked even more, would all flourish. She recounted meeting the most amazing people, sitting together under the beautiful Quetta sky, eating delicious food, and sharing stories, laughter, and plans for her next visit. She mentioned coming back enriched and expressed her love for Quetta, thanking it for the insane amount of love. She added that there shall and will be a next time, and on every end, they would be better.

Check out Mahira Khan's post here:

Mahira Khan on the work front

Mahira Khan is one of the most popular actresses in the Pakistani entertainment industry. Apart from having a prolific career in television shows, she has appeared in numerous films. On the professional front, Mahira was last seen in the Pakistani Punjabi action drama film The Legend of Maula Jatt, alongside Fawad Khan, Humaima Malik, and Hamza Ali Abbasi. Her upcoming project is the film Neelofar. In television, she gained acclaim for the miniseries Razia.

Mahira made her Bollywood debut in 2017 with Rahul Dholakia's crime drama Raees, opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The film received positive reviews and achieved moderate success, depicting the rise to power of the titular character in Gujarat, reportedly inspired by the life of Abdul Lateef.

