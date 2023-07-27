Raghav Chadha opens up about life after engagement with Parineeti Chopra; ‘My colleagues tease me less now’

Parineeti Chopra, the popular Bollywood actress is set to tie the knot with young politician Raghav Chadha, very soon. The much-in-love couple made their relationship official and got engaged in May, this year. Raghav Chadha, who was considered one of the most eligible bachelors of Indian politics, reportedly met Parineeti Chopra on the sets of her upcoming film Chamkeela. If the reports are to be believed, Raghav and Parineeti are set to tie the knot sometime between October and November, this year.

Raghav Chadha opens up about life after engagement with Parineeti Chopra

The young politician, who usually never discusses his personal life during his interviews, recently opened up about how life changed after his engagement with Parineeti Chopra, in his recent interview with The Quint. "Well, I think we should restrict this conversation to political alliances and not personal alliances. But yes, most certainly, my colleagues, co-workers in the party, and my seniors tease me a little less now," revealed Raghav Chadha in the interview. "Earlier they used to ask me to get married, now they tease me a little less because they know I am getting married soon," added the Member of Parliament. However, Raghav Chadha refrained from revealing more details of their wedding, in the interview.

