Raghav Chadha pens a special note for wife-to-be Parineeti Chopra: 'This beautiful girl entered my life...'

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha finally announced their engagement on May 13 on social media. The love birds got engaged in Delhi with close friends and family friends in attendance. Days after the engagement ceremony, Raghav, on Tuesday, took to Instagram and penned a beautiful note for his wife-to-be. He shared the same bunch of pictures from the engagement ceremony that Parineeti posted recently. In his post, he wrote about how his life changed after Parineeti entered his life.

'No wonder our engagement was such a happy occasion'

In the heartwarming pictures, Raghav and Parineeti looked all things beautiful and deeply in love with each other. They had a gala time with their family members. Along with the pictures, Raghav wrote, "And one fine day, this beautiful girl entered my life, adding a colourful dash of smiles, laughter and sparkle to brighten it up, and whose gentle, reassuring embrace promised eternal love and support. No wonder our engagement was such a happy occasion where tears of joy, laughter, happiness and merry dancing brought our loved ones even closer - quintessentially the Punjabi way." Have a look:

After he shared the post, Parineeti was quick to like it. Even her mother Reena Chopra dropped red heart and evil eye emojis in the comments section. Fans of the couple were seen calling them 'beautiful'.

Earlier, Parineeti revealed she met Raghav over breakfast and she knew he was the one for her. Her post read, "When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew - I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful and inspiring. His support, humour, wit and friendship are pure joy. He is my home. Our engagement party was like living a dream - a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion and loads of dancing! As we hugged those we loved dearest and celebrated with them, emotions overflowed. As a little girl in awe of princess stories, I had imagined how my fairytale would begin. Now that it has, it is even better than I had imagined."

Meanwhile, Parineeti and Raghav's engagement ceremony was also attended by Priyanka Chopra. She reached Delhi on the day of the engagement from London. Other top politicians like Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, Aaditya Thackeray and P Chidambaram were also seen gracing the ceremony.

Work front

Parineeti was last seen in Uunchai alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher. Next, she has Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh. The film is helmed by Imtiaz Ali.

