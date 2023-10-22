Raghav Chadha pens mushy birthday note for ‘wifey’ Parineeti Chopra: You light up my life like a superstar

Newlyweds Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. The couple has been painting the town red with their love on various occasions. The couple got married in a big fat Punjabi destination wedding in Udaipur on September 24. On various occasions, the couple is seen shelling major relationship goals. Now, on the occasion of the 35th birthday of his beloved wife, Parineeti, Raghav Chadha shared enchanting pictures as he posted a romantic birthday post for her.

Raghav Chadha shares a romantic birthday post for Parineeti Chopra's 35th birthday

Today, on October 22, Parineeti Chopra is celebrating her 35th birthday. On her birthday, her loving husband, Raghav Chadha shared a series of captivating pictures to wish her. He captioned the post, “You light up my life like a superstar, Paru! Just a smile from you can make my challenging and chaotic life bearable You bring SO much joy into my world…On this special day, I want to celebrate the amazing woman that you are…Here's to more laughs, more love, and more unforgettable moments together…like these beautiful ones of our first year together. Happy Birthday Wifey!”

Take a look: