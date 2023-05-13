Raghav Chadha SPOTTED just before his engagement with Parineeti Chopra; Manish Malhotra, other guests arrive

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra are all set to get engaged today, in Delhi, and their guests started arriving in Delhi for the celebrations last night. This morning, we saw Manish Malhotra, and Parineeti’s cousin Priyanka land in Delhi for the engagement. Now, the engagement ceremony is about to start soon, and we got a glimpse of Raghav Chadha. The engagement will take place at the Kapurthala House in Delhi, and the guests, including Manish Malhotra have arrived at the venue.

Raghav Chadha spotted just moments before his engagement with Parineeti Chopra

Visuals that have surfaced on Instagram show Raghav Chadha wearing an ivory ensemble, as he stood at the entrance. This was clicked just moments before his engagement with Parineeti. Meanwhile, the guests have started arriving at Kapurthala House for the engagement ceremony. Manish Malhotra was among the first guests who arrived at the venue. He wore a blue jacket, and was seen waving at the paparazzi as he got out of the car. Check out the pictures and the video below.

Meanwhile, the paparazzi also spotted a car carrying Raghav Chadha's outfit for the engagement ceremony. He will reportedly wear an achkan designed by his maternal uncle and fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva. Hindustan Times reported that Pawan has specially designed an ivory achkan in pure khadi silk along with ivory pants and a matching kurta for Raghav. The designer said, "I have added a subtle hint of colour with the blush pink lining inside the achkan and a pocket square in the same hue. He wanted something very simple, so I focused on cuts, a great fit, and beautiful textures”.

Meanwhile, Parineeti will wear a Manish Malhotra ensemble for her engagement. A source informed Pinkvilla, "Parineeti was very sure of what she wanted to wear, and when she shared the idea with Manish he loved it too. He has created an elegant, classy and subtle outfit, with a soft pretty colour, which will complement Raghav’s attire too. Manish and Pari have been discussing the outfit for a few days now, and when she saw it for the first time recently, she absolutely loved it,” informs a source in the know.

