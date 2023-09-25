Raghav Chadha, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra: 7 celeb grooms who redefined men's wedding jewelry trends

Celebrity weddings often reveal the fanfare that exists around what the bride and groom might wear on their big day. The conversations around the couple's fashion choices are often heavily tilted towards the bride. Be it her makeup, style, and color of her dress, or the jewelry that is going to be part of the bride's attire, every bit is talked about. However, almost everyone overlooks how jewelry for the groom can totally transform their attire and add a certain character to it. Recent celebrity grooms like Vicky Kaushal, Siddharth Malhotra, Ranveer Singh, and Raghav Chadha have served as inspiration and made a strong case for the groom's wedding jewelry.

Raghav Chadha's jewelry at his wedding with Parineeti Chopra

It is quite evident by now that Raghav Chadha loves minimal outfits, as well as accessories. For his wedding with Parineeti Chopra, he wore a simple multi-layered pearl necklace that looked subtle, yet took his look up a notch. The pearl necklace added to the elegance of his look. Meanwhile, he also wore a sarpech over his beige safa.

Vicky Kaushal's jewelry at his wedding with Katrina Kaif

For his wedding with Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wore an ivory silk sherwani from Sabyasachi. However, what caught our attention the most was the exquisite jewelry that he wore. Vicky opted for a statement necklace studded in emeralds, diamonds quartz, and tourmalines. The sarpech or kilangi was also similar to the necklace.

Sidharth Malhotra's wedding jewelry

Sidharth Malhotra went the maximalist way with his wedding jewelry and wore an ornate necklace. Not just that, his bejeweled sarpech, and the floral statement ring also garnered a lot of attention.

Ranbir Kapoor's jewelry at his wedding with Alia Bhatt

Just like Raghav, Ranbir also kept it classy with a multilayered pearl necklace. We especially loved his elaborate kilangi.

Ranveer Singh's jewelry at his wedding with Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh made quite a statement with his wedding jewelry at his wedding with Deepika Padukone. He went all out with a jadau neckpiece with a pendant, as well as a multi-layered ruby necklace. Ranveer oozed royal elegance at his wedding!

Anand Ahuja's ruby necklace at his wedding with Sonam Kapoor

Anand Ahuja's red ruby necklace perfectly complemented his beige sherwani, and lent it a regal look!

Abhishek Bachchan's wedding jewelry

Abhishek Bachchan, who tied the knot with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 2007. Back then, Abhishek made a statement with his choice of wedding jewelry. He exuded sophistication and royal elegance as he opted for a pearl and another emerald necklace.

