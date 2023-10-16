Raghav Chadha's wifey Parineeti Chopra enjoys pool time during ‘girls trip' in Maldives; see PHOTO

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot on September 24 in a beautiful dreamy setting in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The actress recently went on a 'girls' trip' in Maldives and shared a picture of her holding a cup of beverage in front of the sea. Now, a while ago, Parineeti dropped another picture from the trip once again clarifying that it was not her honeymoon while revealing the picture was taken by her sister-in-law.

Raghav Chadha's wifey Parineeti Chopra enjoys pool time in Maldives

On October 16, Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram and shared a picture of her from her girls' trip to Maldives. In the picture, the actress can be seen styling her swimming gear with pink chooda as she enjoys pool time. Sharing the picture, Parineeti wrote, "NOT on a honeymoon! Photo taken by sister-in-law #GirlsTrip @waldorfastoriamaldives @makeplansholidays #makeplansHolidays #liveunforgettable." Take a look:

She also shared another picture earlier the same day first revealing that she was not on her honeymoon. The picture showcased her holding a cup of beverage in front of the sea while flaunting her beautiful pink chooda.

About Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding

The couple shared a bunch of pictures from the wedding and wrote a heartwarming post which read, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time.. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now ..”

Their intimate wedding was attended by notable political leaders such as Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, and others. Sania Mirza and Harbhajan Singh also graced the event. However, Parineeti's cousin and global icon, Priyanka Chopra, unfortunately, couldn't attend the big day.

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra shares PIC from Maldives after wedding to Raghav Chadha; says 'Not on my honeymoon'