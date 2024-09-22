Raghav Juyal admits his character in Yudhra impacted him on ‘a psychological level’; ‘My family was concerned’

Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malvika Mohanan and Raghav Juyal starrer Yudhra was released in the theatres two days back. In Ravi Udyawar’s directorial, Raghav is seen in a negative role. During a recent conversation, the actor revealed how playing such a dark character impacted him psychologically, leaving his family concerned.

Having played the role of a menacing antagonist in Kill, it was the negative character in Yudhra that deeply impacted Raghav Juyal. Talking about the same, the actor mentioned that the portrayal of such a dark and intense character in Siddhant Chaturvedi and, Malavika Mohanan starrer was a "unique experience" for him.

According to him, he had to come out of his comfort zone and push his boundaries. Raghav shared that he engaged in behavior that was different from himself. “This process was intense and, at times, unsettling. After we wrapped up the shoot, I realised how much the role had impacted me on a psychological level. I felt an overwhelming need to disconnect and heal,” he said while speaking to Mid-day.

In order to relax, the actor went back to his hometown in Uttrakhand. The serenity and tranquility of the mountains helped him find semblance again. “My family noticed the change in my behaviour and was concerned. It made me realize how deeply I had immersed myself in the character,” he further added.

Hailing it as a “rewarding experience,” the actor asserted that despite doing Kill, this was his first attempt at doing a role like that.

Apart from the lead stars, Yudhra also includes Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, Raj Arjun, and Shilpa Shukla in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Ravi Udyawar and penned by Shridhar Raghavan. It is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment.

Raghav made his acting debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He then received immense appreciation for his role as Fani in Kill. The action-entertainer starred Lakshya and Tanya Maniktala in the lead role.

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor, and Achin Jain, Achin Jain under Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, the action-packed film is available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar.

