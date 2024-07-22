Raghav Juyal once thought he would have a 'fan following like Shah Rukh Khan'; Reveals Anurag Kashyap's reaction to his performance in Kill

Actor Raghav Juyal is currently enjoying the success of his recently released movie Kill, in which he stars alongside Lakshya. The film has received rave reviews from both fans and critics, with Juyal earning particular praise for his performance. Recently, the actor shared that he received a special appreciation message from Anurag Kashyap.

He also revealed that in his early days, he thought acting would be easy and believed he would quickly gain a fan following similar to Shah Rukh Khan.

Raghav Juyal reveals he wanted to have a fan following like Shah Rukh Khan

In a chat with PTI, the ABCD actor shared that his passion for acting developed later, after he truly understood what the craft entailed. He began taking coaching and has spent the last five to six years learning at various places, continuing to attend workshops even now.

Initially, he had a different perception of acting, thinking it would be easy to become a hero, gain followers, impress girls, "and have a fan following like Shah Rukh Khan". However, as he started learning, he realized that acting is a profound art. This realization led to the development of his passion, emphasizing the importance of working on it and maintaining it.

Raghav Juyal receives appreciation for Kill from Anurag Kashyap

Juyal shared that portraying the character Fani in Kill has been a significant milestone in his career. He mentioned receiving a message from filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who praised his performance in the film, saying, "I have watched the film and you have killed it."

The Gyaarah Gyaarah actor expressed his excitement about the compliment, as working with Kashyap is on his bucket list. He felt like calling the filmmaker to say that while the praise was appreciated, he truly wanted the opportunity to work with him, even if it meant starting as an assistant director.

After performing extensive action scenes in Kill, Juyal expressed a desire to explore the romantic genre. He mentioned wanting to work on romantic projects, hoping someone like Imtiaz Ali would help him explore his soulful side.

