Raghav Juyal reacts to dating rumours with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Shehnaaz Gill; Says 'I have no..'

Dancer and actor Raghav Juyal is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He will be seen sharing the screen space with Salman Khan for the first time. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu and Venkatesh Daggubati in key roles. The trailer was launched recently and it received an overwhelming response from the audience. Amid busy promotions, Raghav recently reacted to his dating rumours with Shehnaaz.

Raghav Juyal has THIS to say about his and Shehnaaz Gill's dating rumours

During the trailer launch event, Salman asked Shehnaaz to 'move on' and to this, the actress replied, "Kar gayi'. In no time, it was speculated that she is dating Raghav and Salman hinted at their relationship. But while speaking to DNA, Raghav rubbished the claims and said that he has no time for love. He said, "Jo internet ki cheezein hai, woh mere tak nahi aa paati. Mujhe nahi pata ki woh sach hai ya jhooth...jab tak main woh dekh na loon ya sunn na loon (These internet rumours don't reach me. I don't know whether they're true or false, and until I see and hear it myeslf, I won't believe it)."

He added that he wants his work to speak for itself. Raghav shared, "Main film ke liye aaya hoon, and I want ki log mujhe as an actor, as a dancer, as a host dekhe. Mera kaam bole, bas! Baki yeh sab cheezein (link-up).... hain, nahi hain... aur yeh hogi bhi nahi, kyuki mere pass waqt nahi hai. Main double shift kaam kar raha hu. Abhi meri haalat aisi hai ki waqt hi nahi inn sab cheezon ka (I am here because of my film, and I want people to look at me as an actor, dancer and host. My work should speak for itself. All these other things like link-ups, I have no time for it besides work. I am working on a double shift, and I have no time for anything else). So I would like to talk about my work and my film, that's it."

On the other hand, Shehnaaz is yet to break her silence on the rumours doing the rounds. During their appearance on Kapil Sharma's show, Salman schooled trolls who keep trending ‘SidNaaz’ on social media. He said that it affects Shehnaaz and doesn’t let her move on.

Meanwhile, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to hit theatres on April 21, on the occasion of Eid.

