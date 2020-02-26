Raghubir Yadav's wife Purnima Kharga REVEALS the actor had an affair with Nandita Das

Raghubir Yadav's wife Purnima Kharga has filed for divorce in the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai and has demanded an alimony of Rs 10 crore.

Raghubir Yadav famously known for his character as Bhura in Lagaan has been grabbing headlines for a while. His wife Purnima Kharga has filed for divorce in the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai and has demanded an alimony of Rs 10 crore. Both Purnima and Raghubir have been living separately for 25 years. In a recent interaction with SpotboyE, Purnima opened up about the reason behind the divorce. She said, "Raghubir is living-in with Sanjay Mishra’s wife Roshni Achreja. He himself has admitted in Court. They have a 14-year old son. Things started going wrong after seven years of our shaadi. He fell in love with some woman, when he was working in Raj Barot’s serial.”

She said it was Nandita Das with whom he had an affair. She also revealed that he had taken her to his parent's place in Jabalpur and had filed for a divorce and wanted to marry Nandita. Purnima further said, "Nandita left him, she told him one day that she’s fallen in love with someone else. Besides, many people had started telling Nandita that she should not settle down with Raghubir as it would be only messy."

(Also Read: Lagaan actor Raghubir Yadav’s wife demands divorce after 32 years of marriage & asks for 10 crores in alimony)

Further revealing about how he got in a relationship with Roshni, she said that Raghubir and Sanjay Mishra were staying in the same building and that is when he started becoming friendly with Roshni and later she got pregnant with Raghubir's kid and left Sanjay Mishra after filing for a divorce.

For the uninitiated, Raghubir Yadav made his debut with Massey Sahib in the year 1985, in which he played the title role. He was last seen in John Abraham starrer Romeo Akbar Walter as Mudassar.

Credits :Bollywood Bubble

Read More