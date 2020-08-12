Rahat Indori passes away: Farhan Akhtar, Swara Bhasker, Randeep Hooda & others mourn the loss of the poet

Legendary Urdu poet Rahat Indori has passed away aged 70 in Indore. Numerous celebs have mourned his demise and paid tributes to him on social media.

Noted Urdu poet and lyricist Rahat Indori has left for his heavenly abode on Tuesday due to cardiac arrest. He was admitted to a hospital in Indore. Indori was 70 at the time of his demise. As revealed by doctors, the legendary poet had tested positive for COVID-19 a few days back and was undergoing treatment at the hospital. One of the doctors has also stated that he had 60% pneumonia. Indori tweeted about being diagnosed with Coronavirus before he was hospitalized.

Multiple celebs from the film industry, sports personalities and politicians have mourned the demise of the great poet. Farhan Akhtar, Swara Bhasker, Randeep Hooda, AR Rahman, Javed Akhtar, and others have taken to social media and paid their final tributes to Rahat Indori. Farhan Akhtar tweets, “RIP #RahatIndori saab.. deepest condolences to the family.” On the other hand, Vishal Dadlani writes, “How does one state the depth of the loss of someone like Dr. @rahatindori Saab? His words were like flames of revolution contained in the muslin of language. He will not just be remembered, he will be commemorated.”

RIP #RahatIndori saab.. deepest condolences to the family. — Farhan Akhtar (FarOutAkhtar) August 11, 2020

“मैं मर जाऊँ तो मेरी इक अलग पहचान लिख देना,

लहू से मेरी पेशानी पे हिन्दुस्तान लिख देना..!”

-Rahat Indori

RIP Raahat Saab!

आपकी कमी हमेशा खलेगी। — Swara Bhasker (ReallySwara) August 11, 2020

Javedakhtarjadu GulzarPoetry Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of popular Urdu poet #RahatIndori . He was an original.His poetry was characterised by extreme passion, indomitable spirit and great courage.He will be sorely missed RIP — Azmi Shabana (AzmiShabana) August 11, 2020

Rest in Peace #RahatIndori ji Truly saddened by the loss of one of my favourite poets. Thank you for enriching our lives with your words. Condolences to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/tQZ4GpHafn — Shikhar Dhawan (SDhawan25) August 11, 2020

Rahat Saheb’s demise is an irreparable loss for contemporary urdu poetry and our society at large . Like Habib Jalib he was from the fast disappearing tribe of poets who are never short of courage to call a spade a spade . — Javed Akhtar (Javedakhtarjadu) August 11, 2020

#RahatIndori ji your songs and poetry will remain with us. Condolences to your loved ones #innalillahiwainnailaihirajioon — A.R.Rahman (arrahman) August 11, 2020

One of the most loved contemporary Urdu Poet #RahatIndori Sahab has passed away today. RIP Rahat Sahab pic.twitter.com/mreqE4VLOW — Ravi Shastri (RaviShastriOfc) August 11, 2020

“अब ना मैं हूँ ना बाक़ी हैं ज़माने मेरे,

फिर भी मशहूर हैं शहरों में फ़साने मेरे...” अलविदा, राहत इंदौरी साहब। — Rahul Gandhi (RahulGandhi) August 11, 2020

मशहूर शायर राहत इंदौरी साहब के निधन की खबर जानकर बेहद दुख हुआ। आज देश ने एक महान शख़्सियत को खो दिया। ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति दें और परिवार को इस दुख को सहने की शक्ति दें। — Arvind Kejriwal (ArvindKejriwal) August 11, 2020

Meanwhile, celebs like Shikhar Dhawan, Ravi Shastri, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, and others have also mourned the loss of the great poet. Many of them remembered the legend by sharing certain poems penned by him on social media. Meanwhile, Rahat Indori’s son has revealed that the poet has been buried at the Chhoti Khajrani graveyard situated at Nanda Nagar in Indore.

