Rahat Indori passes away: Farhan Akhtar, Swara Bhasker, Randeep Hooda & others mourn the loss of the poet

Legendary Urdu poet Rahat Indori has passed away aged 70 in Indore. Numerous celebs have mourned his demise and paid tributes to him on social media.
Noted Urdu poet and lyricist Rahat Indori has left for his heavenly abode on Tuesday due to cardiac arrest. He was admitted to a hospital in Indore. Indori was 70 at the time of his demise. As revealed by doctors, the legendary poet had tested positive for COVID-19 a few days back and was undergoing treatment at the hospital. One of the doctors has also stated that he had 60% pneumonia. Indori tweeted about being diagnosed with Coronavirus before he was hospitalized.

Multiple celebs from the film industry, sports personalities and politicians have mourned the demise of the great poet. Farhan Akhtar, Swara Bhasker, Randeep Hooda, AR Rahman, Javed Akhtar, and others have taken to social media and paid their final tributes to Rahat Indori. Farhan Akhtar tweets, “RIP #RahatIndori saab.. deepest condolences to the family.” On the other hand, Vishal Dadlani writes, “How does one state the depth of the loss of someone like Dr. @rahatindori Saab? His words were like flames of revolution contained in the muslin of language. He will not just be remembered, he will be commemorated.”

Check out the tweets below:

Meanwhile, celebs like Shikhar Dhawan, Ravi Shastri, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, and others have also mourned the loss of the great poet. Many of them remembered the legend by sharing certain poems penned by him on social media. Meanwhile, Rahat Indori’s son has revealed that the poet has been buried at the Chhoti Khajrani graveyard situated at Nanda Nagar in Indore.

