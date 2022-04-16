Rahul Bhatt sweetly massages dad Mahesh Bhatt's feet at Ranbir & Alia's wedding; Precious PIC inside

Make way for the newest Bollywood bride in town: Alia Bhatt! The gorgeous actress’ wedding with Ranbir Kapoor has been has been making huge headlines. The couple got hitched on 14th April in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their near and dear ones at Ranbir’s Vastu Residence. It’s been two days since this much talked about wedding and the social media is abuzz with pics from the wedding festivities. From friends to relatives, fan pages everyone has been busy sharing an inside glimpse of Ranbir-Alia’s wedding. Now we caught hold of a picture of a heartwarming picture of Alia’s father and brother, Mahesh and Rahul Bhatt. Oh, and don’t miss the party snap of the newlyweds too!

In the precious picture, we can see Rahul Bhat being the dutiful son he is and massaging his father Mahesh Bhatt’s feet. He looked super focussed at his task and religiously was pressing his father’s feet. He proved that you are never too old to help your parents. Moreover, in another picture, we found Ranbir popping open a bottle of champagne to commence the partying and Alia looking at her new hubby excitedly.

Take a look at the PICS:

Meanwhile, it is reported that Ranbir and Alia will be heading to South Africa for their honeymoon. The media reports also suggested that the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actor has taken a week long break from work post his wedding. Talking about the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s much awaited Brahmastra.

