Rahul Bose admits rejecting films with bad co-actors for THIS reason; reveals asking director to not use scenes when they don’t act well: ‘Bahut mehnat karna padta hai’

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

Seasoned actor Rahul Bose, who was recently seen in the ZEE5 series, Berlin this month, has worked in movies like Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Shaurya, Neeyat, Dil Dhadakne Do, Chameli, and Jhankaar Beats to name a few. He was also featured in Anvita Dutt's Bulbbul, co-starring Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary in 2020. Rahul recently admitted rejecting films with bad co-actors and revealed that he asks his director to not use scenes when they don’t act well. The Berlin actor shared he has to work harder in such situations.

During his new conversation with Siddharth Kanan's podcast on his YouTube channel, Rahul Bose got candid about working with actors who he believes aren't good at acting.

When asked if he rejects a role after knowing that his co-star is not a good actor, Rahul said that he often shares his opinion with the makers that his co-star isn't good while asking about his casting in the project. However, when the makers think otherwise, he leaves the project, the senior actor added.

Rahul continued that he rejects such projects as the Dil Dhadakne Do actor believes that the film won't be a success if the makers cast a bad performer. Talking about his experience of working with such actors, Rahul said, "Bahot mehnat karna padta hai aur maine kiya hai (I have to work harder with them and I have done it in my career)."

The Jhankaar Beats actor enacted how he asks some of his fellow co-stars to rehearse lines with him while making them feel that he is not confident about his dialogues. The senior star added that those actors perform rehearsals with him and they don't suspect the real reason behind it. Rahul continued that he does that to make the scene better. However, those actors believe that they are doing it for him, he said further.

Speaking about whether has encountered a performer who doesn't act well despite these rehearsals, Rahul shared that he asks the director to not use the scene. The Bulbbul actor clarified that he does that with performers who aren't stars.

In the same interview, Rahul Bose recalled working with Triptii Dimri on the sets of Anushka Sharma's production, Bubbul. Rahul revealed how he shot the rape sequence with the actress. Describing it as "difficult", the senior actor shared that he would become a "beast" while shooting the sequence. He remembered telling his co-star Triptii to use the safe word 'Rahul' if she felt unsafe or triggered. Rahul made her comfortable saying that he would stop after hearing the word out loud.

Rahul Bose's other work includes Mumbai Matinee, Dil Kabaddi, Vishwaroopam, Chain Kulii Ki Main Kulii, 15 Park Avenue, Mr. and Mrs. Iyer, Tahaan, I Am, Midnight Children and others. His role in Zoya Akhtar's 2016 film, Dil Dhadakne Do became a topic of discussion during its release. Rahul played the role of Priyanka Chopra's on-screen chauvinistic husband, Manav in the movie.

Rahul was recently seen in Atul Sabharwal's series, Berlin. He played the role of Sondhi, an intelligence officer in it. Apart from him, the series starred Aparshakti Khurana, Ishwak Singh, Anupriya Goenka, and Kabir Bedi in crucial roles. It was premiered at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles in 2023. The series is available to watch on ZEE5 since September 13, 2024.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

