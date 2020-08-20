  1. Home
Rahul Bose opens up about his life in quarantine: 'I have understood where my happiness lies'

Actor Rahul Bose is happy to lead an easy life with a strong sense of privacy, and says he has no ambition and is not in a rush to reach anywhere.
Asked if the ongoing pandemic made him reassess his life goals, Rahul told IANS: "Not at all. I reassessed my life many years ago. I have understood where my happiness lies."

"I choose my friendships carefully. I live an open, easy life with a very strong sense of privacy about certain matters. I don't push myself on people. I don't expect people to push themselves on me. So, I have a very harmonious relationship with the universe," he added.

The actor continued: "I have no ambition. I don't want to go anywhere, or become anything. I have a lot of desire. There's a big difference between ambition and desire. So for me, spiritually and emotionally, it (the pandemic) has taught me nothing more than I already know about myself and the world. I've been very comfortable with all the demands that it has put on me emotionally."

However, there was one thing that disturbs Rahul.

"The only adjustment that has been, which has been very challenging, is to see the pain of the Indians trying to go home. The severe pain of millions and millions of Indians just trying to go home. And that is not anywhere related to the pandemic. It could have been completely avoided. So that was a very challenging thing," said Rahul, who got associated with Discovery for a campaign #KeepExploring to mark its 25th anniversary in India.

