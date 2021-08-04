Rahul Dev opens up about losing his wife & dating Mugdha Godse: Used to feel if this is proper

It has been a while since we saw Bollywood actor Rahul Dev on the screen, but he has not been out of her memories. We have seen him in films like Asoka, Omkara, Blue Fight Club – Members Only, Indian, Dishoom, and Pagalpanti. More than a decade back, Rahul found himself in a rather difficult and heartbreaking spot in life, when he lost his wife, Rina. Reminiscing about this huge personal loss, Rahul recently opened up about that phase of life, his circumstances back then, and about finding love again in model and actress Mugdha Godse.

In a recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, the actor was asked if it was ‘difficult to love again’, after his wife passed away in 2009. To this Rahul replied, "It was very difficult. Lagta tha industry mein kar kya raha hu main (I wondered what was I doing in the industry). I was a part of 13 jobs that year. I remember after the chautha, Blue ki shooting thi Bahamas mein, mujhe yaad bhi nahi kahan jaa raha tha (There was the shooting for Blue in the Bahamas, I don’t even remember where I was going), but gaya tha (but I did go). It's forgettable, that whole chapter."

Talking further about the process of moving on, and getting into a relationship with Mugdha Godse, Rahul said that anybody who has had a great first relationship would wonder if this is correct in today’s time. He said, “There is a gap, in terms of years. So I used to feel if this is proper on my part.”

The Omkara actor added that there were many things to consider, like his son who was very young, and Rina’s side of the family. Rahul shared that he felt that he would hurt them by moving on with his life.

Rahul and Mugdha have kept their relationship quite low-key. The two appeared together in a reality show called Power Couple.

