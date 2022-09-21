Rahul Dev opens up on raising his son alone after wife’s death: ‘It is very painful’

Indian actor Rahul Dev , who is known for playing the role of the demon Arunasur in the mythological TV series Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, has shared his thoughts on how he feels to raise a child alone after his wife Rina’s death. Notably, his wife passed away in 2009 after battling cancer. Sharing about his difficulties since then, the actor revealed that parenting is not an easy task. Here is what Rahul Dev has to say as a single father to his son Siddharth.

In an interview with Connect FM Canada, the actor highlighted that he tried to be both a mother and father to his son, but there used to be times when he would lose his temper. Rahul also went ahead to share about his son's parent-teacher meetings in schools and specifically mentioned that he used to feel insecure seeing other children's mothers attending the meeting. Being an actor professionally, Rahul pointed out that being widowed is not as easy as it's shown in the films.

Speaking to Connect FM Canada on Tuesday, Rahul Dev said, "Parenting is not easy at all. Women have a big hand in raising children, the way they understand children, probably because it comes out of them. The kind of patience they have for children, I tried a lot, but there were times when I would lose my cool, my frame of mind. I had to try to be both mom and dad. When I would go to parent-teacher meetings at school, I would see mostly mothers. Rarely I would meet one guy but his wife would be there. At that time, I would feel a sense of deep insecurity. I would feel where are the men."

The actor further said, "It's very painful. A lot of it I don't want to remember. A lot of it I would not wish on anyone, that kind of situation. It looks easy in films, so many times films show that someone became a widower. But starting again is not easy at all."

A Look Ahead

Meanwhile, Rahul Dev is currently dating actress Mugdha Godse. On the work front, Rahul Dev will be next seen in the Kannada film Kabzaa, co-starring Kiccha Sudeep and Shriya Saran in key roles.

Also Read: Rahul Dev opens up about losing his wife & dating Mugdha Godse: Used to feel if this is proper