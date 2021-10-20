Rahul Dholakia expresses his disappointment as Aryan Khan’s bail gets rejected; Calls it ‘outrageous’

Aryan Khan’s drugs case has witnessed a new twist today as Mumbai’s session court has rejected his bail plea. For the uninitiated, Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau during a raid and while the case is still being investigated, Shah Rukh Khan’s son has been struggling to get bail in the matter. And while he had applied for bail in the sessions court, the rejection of his bail has left everyone brimming with an opinion. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, filmmaker Rahul Dholakia had expressed his disappointment on the same.

Calling Aryan’s bail rejection outrageous, Rahul had some strong questions to ask as he support the star kid and demanded that he should be set free. The filmmaker wrote, “Outrageous!!! You are saying there is a “possible” connection to his “international” racket based on “WhatsApp” chat recovered from his phone, that you confiscated on a “bust” where he “had nothing”? And you have been fishing for days and yet not found anything? #FreeAryanKhan”. To note, this isn’t the first time Rahul has come out in Aryan Khan’s support.

Take a look at Rahul Dholakia's tweet:

Outrageous !!! You are saying there is a “possible” connection to his “international” racket based on “WhatsApp” chat recovered from his phone, that you confiscated on a “bust” where he “had nothing” ?And you have been fishing for days and yet not found anything? #FreeAryanKhan — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) October 20, 2021

Earlier, as the court had reserved its order on bail plea last week, Rahul had shared his views on the extension in Aryan’s time in jail. He had tweeted, “I respect and support people doing their job, unfortunately, this is not seeming to be about that. Disappointed with the decision of extending Aryan’s jail time. #AryanKhanBail.” Meanwhile, Aryan Khan’s legal team is planning to head to Bombay High Court now to apply for bail.

