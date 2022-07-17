Rahul Khanna teases fans with an almost nude PIC before the 'big reveal'; Fans ask 'why so hot?'

Rahul Khanna is the elder son of actor Vinod Khanna and the elder brother of Akshaye Khanna. He made his feature film debut in Deepa Mehta's 1947 Earth (1999), alongside Aamir Khan and his performance earned him several awards. Later, he appeared in Mehta's Bollywood/Hollywood (2003) and the 2009 film Wake up Sid starring Ranbir Kapoor and Konkana Sen Sharma in the lead roles. He has also starred in movies like Dil Kabaddi, Love Aaj Kal, Elaan, and much more.

And now, the actor is hitting headlines on the internet ever since he dropped an almost nude picture on his social media handle which has left his fans in frenzy. Taking to his Instagram handle, Rahul captioned it: "So, there’s something I’ve been keeping under wraps—but it’s now time to share! Join me tomorrow for the big reveal?" Soon after, netizens took to the comments section and posted interesting comments. Celebs like Dia Mirza, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia, and others also commented.

Check out Rahul Khanna's PIC:

To note, this is not the first time he took the internet by storm by posting a nude picture. Earlier, in 2020, the actor posted a semi-nude bathrobe picture and captioned it: "I feel there’s a lesson here about being in the right place at the right time."

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the 2019 web series, Leila, which was directed by Deepa Mehta, Shanker Raman, and Pawan Kumar. It was based on the 2017 eponymous novel by Prayaag Akbar, Leila follows the story of Shalini, who tries to find her missing daughter in a totalitarian regime in the near future. The series also starred Huma Qureshi, Siddharth, Sanjay Suri, and Arif Zakaria.

For now, we are waiting for Rahul's 'big reveal' and desperately want to know what is it about!

