Rahul Roy advises young actors not to take risks at cost of their lives: Don’t let your work go to your head

Rahul Roy, the man who became an overnight star with Mahesh Bhatt’s 1990 release Aashiqui, made the headlines after he suffered a brain stroke. The actor suffered the stroke while shooting in extreme conditions in Kargil and it took him months to recover. And while he is still healing, Rahul has come with special advice for the young actors and urged them not to let get their work to their heads. During his recent interview, Rahul stated that one shouldn’t take risks at the cost of their life.

Talking about the health scare, Rahul told ETimes, “I had a brain stroke, so I wouldn’t be able to answer this because I was totally under observation and heavy medicines. But now, when I look back at it, it makes me release many things. I have learnt through this incident, that we, as actors, must take risks, but not at the cost of our own lives. It is dangerous to just trust random, unripe professionals who have no idea of the process of making films and may do hazardous things to achieve their goals.”

He further asserted that the young actors shouldn’t let anyone take advantage of them. “I would like to especially say this to actors of this generation and to aspiring actors who are looking forward to entering this industry to be an actor. Don’t let your work go to your head and don’t let anybody take your advantage and put you on your deathbed. This is the scariest thing that can happen to anybody. You must only trust the right professionals,” Rahul was quoted saying.

Meanwhile, Rahul has expressed his gratitude towards his sister for being his pillar of strength and taking care of him post the stroke. He said, “My sister literally brought me back from the dead, and that speaks volumes. She stays awake to check if I am sleeping peacefully and breathing”.

