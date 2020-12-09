Rahul Roy gets discharged from hospital; LAC director Nitin says 'His speech therapy will go on for a while'

In a recent interview, the director of LAC Nitin Kumar Gupta has spoken about Rahul Roy’s health. The actor has returned home and his speech therapy will continue.

Rahul Roy suffered a mini-stroke on November 26 after wrapping up the shoot of Nitin Kumar Gupta’s directorial LAC in Kargil. Later, he was admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai for treatment. Now, on Monday, Rahul shared a video from the hospital on social media wherein he assured his fans that he is recovering well. On Tuesday morning, Rahul was discharged from the hospital. Speaking with Mumbai Mirror, the director of LAC opened up about Rahul’s health.

Nitin said that the doctors were ready to release the actor on Monday itself but the paperwork took time. Next day, Rahul’s sister Pia took him home. The director further said that he is now happy to see his friend eating, walking and doing everything. “He just has trouble speaking certain words,” the director added. He also said that Rahul’s speech therapy will go on for a while. “The therapist will come home every day to work with him,” the director stated.

On December 4, the director had informed Mumbai Mirror that Rahul Roy will require a stent to prevent future attacks. He also informed that Rahul’s twin brother Rohit wants to give the actor some more time to recover.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Nitin and Rahul’s next film Sayonee was released on Tuesday. The film will release in theatres on December 18. Speaking about the same, Nitin said that this film will be Rahul’s first release after the stroke. He further stated that now other producers might hesitate to work with Rahul but he is planning to launch his next film with him in February 2021. “It’s a murder mystery titled Stroke,” he added. He is planning to mix reality with fiction and he believes that this film will give Rahul more confidence to do more work.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

