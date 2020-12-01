Rahul Roy health update: Doctors begin Aashiqui star's physiotherapy post shifting him from ICU

Rahul Roy was shooting for a film in Kargil when he suddenly suffered a brain stroke. He is currently admitted at the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

In a shocking state of events, Rahul Roy suffered a brain stroke while shooting for a film in Kargil a few days back. Reportedly, the extreme weather conditions affected his health there. He was brought back to Mumbai and is currently undergoing treatment at the Nanavati hospital. Later reports added that his right side has been affected after the stroke. He has been diagnosed with Aphasia. For the unversed, it affects the concerned person’s communication skills that include speaking and writing.

So, the right hemisphere of Roy’s face and his right arm have both been affected. His brother Romeer Sen is currently by his side and has been giving updates on the same. The latest that we know is that the Aashiqui actor is now out of danger and has been shifted from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to a room in the hospital. Not only that but the doctors have also begun his physiotherapy.

A report by TOI states that he was moved out of the ICU on Tuesday afternoon. Earlier reports also stated that his vitals are in the normal range and that he has been responding well to the medicines. Talking about Rahul Roy, he was one of the most popular 90s actors. He rose to further fame post his stint in Mahesh Bhatt’s movie Aashiqui co-starring Anu Aggarwal and Deepak Tijori. Apart from that, he took part in the first season of Bigg Boss and emerged as the winner back in 2006.

We wish him a speedy recovery!

Also Read: Aashiqui fame Rahul Roy suffers brain stroke amid shooting in Kargil; Brother Romeer Sen confirms the news

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×