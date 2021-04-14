Rahul Roy informs he and his family tested COVID 19 positive; Confirms via a lengthy note

Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy took to his Instagram handle to inform that he and his sister Priyanka and brother-in-law have been diagnosed positive for the virus despite staying at home.

Actor Rahul Roy, on Wednesday, took to social media to inform that he and his family have tested positive for the virus. Taking to his Instagram handle, he penned a lengthy note and shared his Covid story. The Aashiqui star also mentioned that he and his family members have been diagnosed with the virus without leaving the house or interacting with people. Confirming the same, he wrote, “Quarantine Day 19. My Covid story My Resident Floor was sealed on 27th March as a neighbour had got tested positive so as a precautionary measure we all were sealed within Flats for 14 days. I and my family had to fly to Delhi on 11th April so we did the RTPCR test from Metropolis Lab on 7th April only to receive the test reports on 10th April stating my whole family is Covid positive.”

His post further read as, “We had no symptoms at all, and we came to know that the same day BMC officials were doing testing for the whole society so we again did the Antigen test and we all were negative, and moments later, again, gave samples for RT-PCR which went to Suburban Lab but the test report has still not been given to me.”

Rahul added, “I know Covid is there but how did my family and I contract this virus without leaving the house, without meeting people, or even without going for walks is a question I will never be answered to? My sister @priyankaroy_pia is a yogini and a breathing expert who practices ancient breathing techniques and did not leave the house for 3 months, and without any symptoms has been shown positive in the reports.

For now, waiting for the second 14 days of the quarantine period to get over and redo my tests. For all of you, wear your masks, wash your hands, stay clean. And I hope you do not contract the virus staying inside the house. Hope to be back soon with negative reports. Love you all,” he concluded.

His fans and friends are sending out get-well-soon wishes to him.

On the work front, Rahul will next be seen in the film ‘LAC: Live The Battle’ with ‘Bigg Boss 14’ ex-contestant Nishant Singh Malkani.

