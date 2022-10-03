Rahul Roy is 'glad' Kartik Aaryan has been cast for Aashiqui 3: He's a wonderful actor, I'm pleased

All eyes are on Kartik Aaryan's Aashiqui 3 ever since it was announced. It is slated to be directed by Anurag Basu. In September, this year, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor made the official announcement by sharing a picture with Anurag, Pritam, Bhushan Kumar, and Mukesh Bhatt. In the caption, he wrote, "Team 'A'," followed by a heart emoticon. It is said to be bankrolled by T-Series and Vishesh Films, however, the female lead actress has not been announced yet.

Now, Rahul Roy, who began his acting career with the 1990 blockbuster Aashiqui opposite Anu Aggarwal reacted to Kartik being cast in Aashiqui 3 and said that he is 'pleased' with the casting. “Kartik is a wonderful young actor. He has a history of picking the right films. I haven’t spoken with him yet, but I hope to do so soon.” Further, he said that Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor represents the new generation and this film is for the youth, so he believes that Kartik will be a fantastic match. "The box-office figures are also working in Kartik’s favour, so I wish him all the best in continuing the great franchise," Rahul said.