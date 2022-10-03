Rahul Roy is 'glad' Kartik Aaryan has been cast for Aashiqui 3: He's a wonderful actor, I'm pleased
Here's what Rahul Roy has to say about Kartik Aaryan being cast on Aashiqui 3.
All eyes are on Kartik Aaryan's Aashiqui 3 ever since it was announced. It is slated to be directed by Anurag Basu. In September, this year, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor made the official announcement by sharing a picture with Anurag, Pritam, Bhushan Kumar, and Mukesh Bhatt. In the caption, he wrote, "Team 'A'," followed by a heart emoticon. It is said to be bankrolled by T-Series and Vishesh Films, however, the female lead actress has not been announced yet.
Now, Rahul Roy, who began his acting career with the 1990 blockbuster Aashiqui opposite Anu Aggarwal reacted to Kartik being cast in Aashiqui 3 and said that he is 'pleased' with the casting. “Kartik is a wonderful young actor. He has a history of picking the right films. I haven’t spoken with him yet, but I hope to do so soon.” Further, he said that Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor represents the new generation and this film is for the youth, so he believes that Kartik will be a fantastic match. "The box-office figures are also working in Kartik’s favour, so I wish him all the best in continuing the great franchise," Rahul said.
Rahul said that he is 'overjoyed' that Aashiqui has been recognised as a classic cult and while the franchise will be expanding, he said that Aashiqui cannot be replicated or remade. He added: "The presentation might be innovative and exciting for today’s audience, and I have no doubt about it." Rahul said that classics should not be remade, but if the directors/makers have considered it, he would ask them to keep the essence of Aashiqui alive. "It will be a huge struggle for Kartik to live up to," said the Junoon actor.
Meanwhile, the second installment of Aashiqui was revived by Mohit Suri in 2013, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur.
ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan 'relives' childhood memories at his Naani's house in Jabalpur; Fans call them coolest