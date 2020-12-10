Rahul Roy’s brother in law Romeer confirms the actor is not home yet; Says ‘It’s a long journey to recovery’

Rahul Roy’s brother-in-law Romeer Sen said that the actor has only been shifted to Wockhardt Hospital from Nanavati hospital. He has not returned home yet.

Actor Rahul Roy, who was shooting for his upcoming film LAC in Kargil, had suffered a mini-stroke last month. Yesterday, the director of the film Nitin Kumar Gupta said that the actor is doing much better now and he has returned home after being discharged from the hospital. But today, Rahul Roy’s brother-in-law Romeer Sen informed Mumbai Mirror that the actor is not home yet; he has only been shifted to Wockhardt Hospital from Nanavati hospital. “It’s a longer journey to recovery,” Romeer said.

He further said that Rahul’s physiotherapy and speech therapy are going on currently under the supervision of neuro physicians. Talking about the stroke, Romeer said it happened due to ‘sheer negligence’. He also said that after wrapping up the shoot in Kargil, the actor did not stay back to enjoy the cold. “All this will be cleared by him soon as he is on the road to recovery,” he added. Romeer stated that all the facts and figures will be furnished by Rahul’s siblings, Priyanka and Rohit with proof. Right now, they just want Rahul’s speedy recovery from the ailment.

Romeer went on to say that Rahul is not dependent on anyone for work as he has been a sensation for 30 years. He further said that the actor has not agreed to do any film recently. Whereas yesterday, the director of LAC: Live The Battle Nitin Kumar Gupta said that he is planning to launch his next film titled ‘Stroke’ with Rahul in February 2021.

