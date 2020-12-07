Rahul Roy says he is recovering as he shares photos, video from hospital; Suniel Shetty sends love & wishes

While there is no clarity on when Rahul Roy will be discharged, the actor was seen smiling in the video which he shared on Instagram. Take a look below.

A week after actor Rahul Roy suffered a brain stroke on the sets of his film in Kargil, the actor revealed that he is now recovering. Last week, Rahul Roy was rushed to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital after he suffered a brain stroke. It was widely reported that the actor's right side was affected. On Monday, Rahul shared two posts on Instagram as he gave fans an update on his health.

In the video, Rahul can be seen surrounded with his loved ones as they assure his fans and followers that he is doing fine. While there is no clarity on when Roy will be discharged, the actor was seen smiling in the video and raising his fingers to signal that he is much better now. In another post, Roy shared a collage of photos with his family members.

He also informed his fans that he will be back soon. The caption for the same read, "Family love. Recovering. A picture from the hospital @nanavatihospital Will be back soon. Love you all Rahul Roy #rahulroy." The video caption read, "I am recovering And thanks to all my friends, family and fans who are also like my family for pouring so much of love and prayers for me. Will be back soon. Love you all - Rahul Roy #rahulroy."

Actor Suniel Shetty also sent his good wishes as he commented, "(heart) U Rahul ... our prayers with you... sending you lots of luv and positive energy." Take a look at Rahul Roy's latest posts:

