Rahul Roy says Mahesh Bhatt didn't call him after brain stroke; wishes to repay Salman Khan for clearing bill

Actor Rahul Roy is popularly known for his role in the film, Aashiqui which was released in 1990. The hit film was helmed by Mahesh Bhatt and it also featured Anu Aggarwal in the lead role. Rahul, who featured in several films post the massive success of Aashiqui, suffered a brain stroke in 2020. The actor was admitted to an ICU of a Mumbai hospital. Recently, in an interview, Rahul talked about his medical treatment and revealed how Salman Khan came to his rescue. He also shared that none of his colleagues like Mahesh Bhatt, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, and others called him during his tough times.

Rahul Roy talks about his colleagues in Bollywood

While speaking to Siddharth Kannan, the actor was asked if Mahesh Bhatt, his daughter Pooja Bhatt, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Manish Koirala, or anyone else reached out to him after he suffered a brain stroke. Rahul confirmed that no one called him. He said, "No, but that's okay." His sister Priyanka, who was also a part of the interview, added that no one called from his family too. She added, "His twin brother, who was following up with me, called. But that’s ok. It’s been three and a half years and nobody from his family has yet called him or contacted him. When his own brother has not called, how can we expect from the stars."

ALSO READ: Rahul Roy thanks Salman Khan for clearing hospital bills after brain stroke: 'He never created news out of it'

Priyanka shared that Aditi Govitrikar and Suchitra Pillai were among the few ones who came out and helped them back then. The brother-sister duo recalled how Salman Khan reached out to them and helped during the medical crisis. They revealed that Salman cleared the pending bill. Rahul's sister said, "Salman did not know about his situation. But when he found out, he called. He never created news out of it. This is not some kind of ceremony or award that you need to publish, I realised this man (Salman) is a gem." Rahul further added, "The pending bill of the hospital was cleared by Salman in February. He called and asked if he can be of any help and he helped. I am very thankful to him." Rahul also revealed that Salman cleared a bill for over Rs 2 lakh. He also said that he wishes to pay him back.

During the same interview, Rahul expressed his wish to work again. He said, "I am doing much better now financially. I need work. If I get work, then I will be happy."

Meanwhile, Rahul, who made his debut at the age of 22 with Aashiqui, won the first season of Bigg Boss in 2006.